USA fund and Indian tycoon bid more than $1.6 billion for new IPL teams

DUBAI: A controversial USA capital venture fund and an Indian tycoon on Monday bid more than $1.6 billion dollars between them to set up two new teams in the Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket tournament.SanjivGoenka, whose RPSG conglomerate includes power, music and plantation concerns, offered more than $930 million at an auction in Dubai to set up a team in the Indian city of Lucknow, the IPL said.CVC Capital partners promised more than $690 million to set up a team in Ahmedabad at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.The IPL will increase from eight to 10 teams from 2022 as it seeks to capitalize on its growing international popularity with increased fees for its television and other rights.The winning bids beat 20 other top Indian conglomerates and international concerns such as the Glazer family, owners of English Premier League giants Manchester United, to secure the new teams.The Luxembourg based CVC has a cash chest of more than 100 billion dollars which it has used in recent years to change international sport.CVC has already spent several billion dollars to take major stakes in international rugby union and top football properties such as Spain’s La Liga championship.

It has also bought into the international volleyball federation, previously owned Formula One and has been in talks in recent months to merge the men’s and women’s international tennis tours and to take a stake in the San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise.SouravGanguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which runs the IPL, said it was “heartening” to see the teams sold for “such a high valuation.””It reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem.” He said the involvement of two foreign bidders, CVC and the Glazers, “strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property. The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket.”RPGS owns one of India’s top football teams, Mohun Bagan, and used to be part of the IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiants, which took part in the tournament when two teams were banned in 2016-2017 over a corruption scandal.