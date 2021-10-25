Trusova wins Skate America title in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: World bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova was the runaway winner at Skate America in Las Vegas on Sunday, opening her performance with a picture-perfect quadruple lutz jump. Her Russian training mate Daria Usacheva, 15, hung on for silver despite finishing fourth in the finale. South Korean You Young, 17, climbed from fifth into bronze medal position with her technically ambitious routine featuring two triple-triple jump combinations and the only triple Axel attempted among the 12 women. Trusova, who has been nursing a foot injury, had considered withdrawing from the competition but, instead, significantly scaled back the technical content in her Cruella programme. The 17-year-old routinely unleashes as many as five quads in her free skate but one was enough on this day, considering the 10 per cent bonus she earned for two triple-triple jump combinations done late in her routine. “The program was very easy for me today. I only did one quad today. I was happy that I was able to skate clean, but in the future I’d like to do more quads,” Trusova said. Trusova earned 154.68 points for her free program and a total competition score of 232.













