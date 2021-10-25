Alec Baldwin breaks silence after misfired gun kills Halyna on movie set

Alec Baldwin has spoken out for the first time since he accidentally fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his new film, Rust.

At the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 21, the actor and co-producer of the Western movie discharged a prop gun, injuring both 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the movie’s photography director, and the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, police said.

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza was taken by ambulance to another medical centre for treatment and has since been released, his rep told NBC News.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin, 63, tweeted on Friday, Oct. 22. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

In addition, Baldwin’s oldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story that she is sending “love and support” to Hutchins’ family and friends and “healing thoughts” to Souza, adding, “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.”

His niece, Hailey Bieber, said on Instagram that she was sending her “love” to Hutchins’ family as well. “This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy,” the model wrote. “I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

After the incident, Alec Baldwin could be seen outside the local sheriff’s office headquarters distraught and in tears while on the phone, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican, which published a photo of the actor.

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released,” a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official told Deadline. “No arrests or charges have been filed.”

Santa Fe’s First Judicial District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said in a statement to E! News that the “case is still in its preliminary states of investigation. We are assisting the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and have offered our full support to them. At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy.”

On Thursday, Baldwin’s rep said in a statement that there was an accident “involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”

An eyewitness told Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 site that one bullet was fired. Baldwin appeared to be in shock but remained composed and kept asking why he was handed a “hot gun,” the eyewitness said, adding that the actor kept saying, “In all my years, I’ve never been handed a hot gun.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC has not commented on the circumstances surrounding the accident but said in a statement, “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”