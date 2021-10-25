Humaira Channa says Noor Jahan deserves all the respect and love

Renowned Pakistani playback singer Humaira Channa, paying tribute to the incredible services of Pakistani legendary singer Noor Jehan, said that she deserves all respect and love for her incredible contribution in music.

According to the details, the sixth Nigar Award winner expressed the moment she met Noor Jehan for the first time. The singer, declaring it as the most incredible moment of her life, stated that she was appreciated by Malika-e-Taranum. Speaking down the memory lane, she said her national song, ‘Wafain Sari Duain Sari’ was in the air. Channa highlighted that Noor Jehan remembered the song and acknowledged Humaira to the fullest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer has won the 3rd most Nigar Awards in history, and is ranked only after Noor Jehan and Mehnaz. She was brought to the industry by her father who was already a filmmaker in the industry. Humaira was merely nine years old when she sung her maiden song for her father’s movie.