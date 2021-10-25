Shahrukh Khan wears a white jacket by Faraz Manan

Shahrukh Khan was spotted wearing a white Royal Jacket from Pakistani Designer Faraz Manan’s menswear line, which is embroidered with floral motifs and geometric shapes. Many people are touched by the heart-warming message but Pakistanis are especially happy because his outfit was designed by a Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of people with his latest Cadbury advertisement which is described as an initiative to help local brands and stores in the post-COVID era. Manan is no stranger to dressing stars across the border. He’s already extensively featured and dressed Kareena Kapoor in his campaigns but we haven’t seen King Khan wear anything Pakistani recently.













