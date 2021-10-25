QUETTA: On Monday, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resigned from his post of Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

His resignation came a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned, ending the two-month long political crisis in the province.

However, Abdul Quddus is said to be the strong f thcontender for the post oe chief minister Balochistan.

Abdul Quddus has handed his resignation to the assembly secretary, who will later forward it to the Balochistan governor for approval.

Furthermore, the provincial cabinet dissolved under the Constitution after the resignation of the chief minister. The provincial chief secretary’s office has issued a notification to the effect.

BAP spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had said that Jam Kamal Khan had “saved the party” by resigning.

He said that the party will bring forward an experienced chief minister who will be available to serve the masses at all times.

The new chief minister of the province will form his cabinet after taking oath as the chief executive of Balochistan.