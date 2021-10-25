Nasla Tower to be demolished within a week, orders SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Karachi authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower in a controlled implosion within a week.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case pertaining to the unlawful building of the residential advanced on a service highway on Sharae Faisal. In June, the SC had ordered the tower’s demolition over its illegal construction on a service road, telling the builders to refund the registered patrons of the residential and commercial units within three months.

The CJP directed the proprietor of Nasla Tower to compensate the occupants and ordered the Karachi commissioner to make sure funds are made to the affectees. The court also issued the instruction to the concerned authorities to submit a compliance report within a week. The bench said that the tower should be brought down by a controlled explosion and there should be no damage to the buildings or the people around it.

Earlier this month, a notice was issued to the residents of Nasla Tower to vacate the building by October 27 or face legal action. The notice was issued on October 12 by a district east official after the apex court dismissed a review petition, urging the court to withdraw its order to demolish the Nassa Tower.