“China will remain committed to the path of reform and opening-up”: President Xi

On Monday, President Xi Jinping of China has maintained that the country would stay “committed to the path of peaceful development” and will always be a peacebuilder of the world.

During his address marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People’s Republic of China’s lawful seat in the United Nations (UN), The Chinese president made these remarks.

“China will remain committed to the path of reform and opening-up and always be a contributor to global development. China will stay committed to the path of multilateralism and always be a defender of the international order.”

Jinping further asserted that the last five decades have witnessed China’s peaceful development and its “commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity”.

“Chinese people have always safeguarded international fairness and justice, and made major contributions to world peace and development.”

He further said that the people of China have upheld the authority and sanctity of the UN and practiced multilateralism. Jinping also said the country has “blazed a path of human rights development” which is consistent with the current times.

While referring to multilateralism, the Chinese president stated that no civilization is inferior to any other and each is special and unique to its region.

“To build a community with a shared future for mankind is not to replace one system or civilization with another. We shall be firm in opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, as well as all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.”

“Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation, can these issues be addressed effectively.”

He urged that the authority and standing of the UN should be “resolutely” upheld and nations should work together to practice multilateralism

Jinping also said countries need to “encourage green recovery, green production and green consumption and promote a civilized and healthy lifestyle”.