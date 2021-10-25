Political fiasco in Balochistan ends after CM resigns

QUETTA: After the resignation of CM Balochistan, the Speaker Balochistan Assembly in the session today said that the no-confidence motion against CM has been taken back under the rules of the house.

Abdul Rehman Khetran, who had moved the motion, presented a resolution in the assembly to take back the no-trust motion.

With the resignation of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday evening, the political fiasco in Balochistan has come to an end.

The provincial cabinet has been dissolved under the constitution after the resignation of the chief minister. Provincial Chief Secretary’s office issued a notification to the effect. The new chief minister of the province will form his cabinet after taking oath as the chief executive of Balochistan.

In a statement, Jam Kamal Khan has said, he is proud of his associates and allies adding that he didn’t bow to the palace conspiracies and resigned after mutual consultation.

Moreover, the Balochistan Assembly session was held with Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in chair.

Speaker in the session condemned an act of disappearing four members of the house including three women legislators. “These incidents should not happen as only the assembly could make democratic decisions,” the speaker said.

“Hopefully Balochistan’s grievances will come to an end,” the opposition leader speaking in the house said. “The people have faced hardships in the last three years. We have to win the confidence of the people,” Malik Sikandar Advocate said.