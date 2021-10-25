TLP will hopefully end protests by Tuesday: Noorul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said that TLP will hopefully end its protests by Tuesday.

Noorul Haq Qadri said in a statement that the government’s talks with TLP are heading towards success. The sit-ins will be peaceful and all roads will be opened by Monday (today).

He added that police and protestors will not engage in any clash anymore. The minister said that the government has listened to the demands of the TLP protests. He added their protests will be ended after the fulfilment of the demands.

The minister assured the fulfilment of the demands in accordance with the law. He said that all issues will also get resolved with mutual understanding.

Successful talks between the government and TLP

Earlier, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid said that government’s talks with the outlawed TLP have reached a successful end.

“The blocked roads will also now be reopened. Whereas, the workers of the banned group will remain where they are till Tuesday evening”, the interior minister said.

“I will share details of the understanding with the media in a briefing in Islamabad today,” the minister further said.

“Several points have been decided over the arrests and other demands of the group, which will be finalized by Tuesday,” the federal minister said.

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan formed a high-level committee of federal ministers. It includes Sheikh Rashid, Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to hold talks with the proscribed group.

The banned group on Saturday announced the names of its team for talks with the government negotiating team. The talks team of the group included Mufti Muhammad Wazir Ali, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Muhammad Umair al-Zahiri, according to a statement.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on instructions of PM Imran Khan had reached Lahore from Karachi. The former has also started contacts with various religious leaders.