Apex court vacates SHC stay orders against anti-encroachment operations

KARACHI: On Monday, the apex court vacated the stay orders of the Sindh High Court against anti-encroachment operations in Karachi.

Hearing a case on encroachments along Gujjar and Orangi drains at the Supreme court’s Karachi registry, a bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered the civic authorities to raze all the illegal structures at the earliest.

The top court instructed them to knock down residential and commercial buildings built on pieces of land with forged leases. A KMC lawyer informed the judges that most of the stay orders were issued on petitions of fake lease holders.

He also said the KMC is removing all the encroachments along the city’s drains on the SC’s directives. However, the SHC is issuing stay orders against anti-encroachment operations. It is also initiating contempt of court proceedings against officials of the civic agency.