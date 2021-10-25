Uzair Baloch’s plea against military court’s verdict dismissed by SHC

KARACHI: On Monday, Sindh High Court dismissed a petition of the alleged Lyari gangster Uzair Jan Baloch. The latter pleaded against a military court verdict.

The court dismissed the petition because Uzair Baloch’s counsel in the case was not present.

The petitioner had pleaded to the high court to restrict implementation of the verdict of the military court.

The military court convicted the accused without taking up the required legal procedure, according to the petition.

The government counsel in his arguments said that the petition to the court was not maintainable.

“Appeal against the verdict of military court could only be filed in the Supreme Court,” the counsel added.

The bench had also asked the lawyer to present arguments over maintainability of the petition.

The counsel of the petitioner did not appear in the court hearing today also.