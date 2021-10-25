Punjab reports 463 new cases of dengue today

LAHORE: On Monday, Punjab reported 463 new infections of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24-hour period.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that yesterday Lahore reported 365 dengue fever cases.

Yesterday the viral disease claimed two lives in Punjab. It has increased the death toll by dengue fever in this season to 32. Both patients died from the virus in Lahore.

Punjab has so far reported 10,258 dengue fever cases in this season, the health secretary said.

Most cases of the disease, 7,005, have been reported in Lahore, secretary health said.

Presently 2,200 dengue patients are in hospitals across the province, the health secretary said. Most patients of the mosquito-borne disease, 1,270, have been under medical attendance at Lahore’s hospitals,” top health official further said.

Health Secretary, Imram Sikandar Baloch earlier said that the administration has geared up arrangements to counter the continued trend of upsurge in dengue fever in the province that has claimed 29 lives in Punjab.