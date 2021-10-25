Pakistan reports major decline in daily COVID-19 death count

Pakistan recorded the major decline in daily COVID-19 death count. According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday (today) morning, Pakistan has reported 9 deaths and 698 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the new 698 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,269,234. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,386.

Moreover, a total of 42,095 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 698 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.65 percent.

Statistics 25 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,095

Positive Cases: 698

Positivity %: 1.65%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1524 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 25, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 666 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,216,908 with a 95.9% recovery rate.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,524. As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,904.

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 182 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 439,171 with 8,023 active cases.

In Punjab, one patient died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 12,896. With 252 new recoveries, 418,252 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Furthermore, 467,814 coronavirus cases in Sindh,177,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,710 in Islamabad, 33,196 in Balochistan, 34,441 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,383 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.