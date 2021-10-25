Milan beat nine-man Bologna to go top of Serie A

MILAN: AC Milan moved top of Serie A on Saturday after winning 4-2 at nine-man Bologna after having thrown away a two-goal half-time lead with the hosts already down to 1-0. Ismael Bennacer put Milan ahead for the second time six minutes from the end before Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed a hard-fought win against a Bologna team which had Adama Soumaoro and Roberto Soriano both sent off in the first hour. Stefano Pioli’s unbeaten Milan are a point ahead of Napoli. It comes after a painful Champions League defeat to Porto midweek and with a raft of first-choice players out injured or with Covid-19. “We thought we had won the game because we were two ahead and had a man extra, but if you stop playing you take a risk,” Pioli told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s a big win. We know that when you have European commitments and you play someone who has had all week to prepare it’s going to be a difficult match.” Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna meanwhile are ninth on 12 points after a defeat which will frustrate their Serb coach after they battled back to level shortly after the break.













