PM performs Umrah; prays for peace in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday night performed Umrah along with his accompanying delegation on the first day of his three-day visit to the Kingdom. The prime minister prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in Madinah Munawara in the evening, he proceeded to Masjid-e-Nabawi, paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), offered Nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Later, the Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Riyadh on the second leg of his three-day (October 23-25) official visit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was received at Royal Terminal of King Fahad Inernational Airport by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Deputy Governor of Riyadh.

The prime minister was visiting the Kingdom to attend the launch of Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held here in the Saudi capital, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam.

At the MGI Summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges, a statement issued by Foreign Office on the eve of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit said.

The MGI Summit, the first of its kind in the Middle East Region, was being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

It may be recalled that “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and Prime Minister’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami.”

The prime minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the prime minister will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.