Awareness rally held to mark ‘World Polio Day’

In order to mark “World Polio Day” the Rotary Club on Sunday organized an awareness rally at Jamshoro. The rally started from the main gate of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences to the Railway crossing to provide awareness among general public about importance of the anti-polio campaigns for permanent eradication of polio virus from our society.

The participants of the rally, while holding placards and banners, urged the people to ensure active participation in anti polio drive to completely root out this menace from our country. Polio is a dangerous virus which causes permanent disability to the children, health experts and the civil society activists said while addressing the rally, adding that the only way to root out this menace was an active participation in the polio eradication drive.

They called for providing awareness among people to get their children below 5 years age to be immunized against the virus. We should motivate our family members and neighbours to get their children fully vaccinated against polio virus, health experts stressed.