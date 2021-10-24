Education is the passport to the future: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Former prime minister and Leader of the opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

The former prime minster was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Ibadat International University, Islamabad at a local hotel.

Besides Gilani, two other former premiers – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf – and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri were also present at the ceremony.

In his address as the key note speaker Gilani said: “I feel extremely honored and privileged to speak at the launching ceremony of the Ibadat International University here in Islamabad. I express my profound gratitude and best wishes to the management of the university on starting this new project.”

He added that this university will definitely leave an indelible impact on the higher education landscape of the country.

“This university is planning to creating technology hubs and parks, establishing global linkages, and facilitating research in diverse fields, ranging from medicine to cloud-computing and so on,” he said.

Gilan said education is one of the most powerful things in life as it allows everyone to find the meaning behind everything and helps improve lives in a massive way.

“In fact, I would not hesitate to say that our youth is our future. I am confident that Ibadat International University’s vision of creating a technological ecosystem would bear fruit and would certainly be a valuable addition.”

Gilani recalled that when he was the prime minister he took great interest in ensuring highly qualified education framework, keeping in mind the unavoidable technology and upcoming revolution.

“My government’s policies were oriented towards preparing our future generations for the revolution that we are witnessing today,” he recalled.

In 2011, the Pakistan People’s Party government launched the ‘New Science, Technology and Innovation Policy,’ he added.

“We need to create technology parks, scientific research centres, as we need them more than ever. I am confident that Pakistani youth has all the capabilities to compete with all the global challenges. Please look around the world and see how great an impact emerging technologies are placed globally and been introduced in every field of life,” he said.

From socio-economic development to great-power politics, technology has emeraged as central and key phenomenon, the former premier added.

It has a lot of potential and challenges but “I am very hopeful that we will see a tremendous growth in furture,” he concluded.