Ugandan police say deadly blast ‘act of domestic terror’

Ugandan police said Sunday that a deadly explosion that killed one person and injured three others at a roadside eatery in the capital Kampala was an “act of domestic terror”. Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the attackers arrived at the popular grilled pork joint in northern Kampala at around 8:30 pm (1730 GMT) on Saturday carrying a plastic shopping bag that they placed under a table. Shortly after leaving thirty minutes later, an explosion ripped through the eatery. “The suspects detonated the device after they left the scene,” Enanga told reporters, describing the explosive as “crude” and containing nails and metal fragments. “All indications suggest an act of domestic terror.” President Yoweri Museveni earlier said the blast “seems to be a terrorist act” and vowed to hunt down those responsible. “The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,” he said. Enanga said the group appeared unsophisticated and investigators believed they could track their whereabouts using evidence found at the scene. They did not elaborate on the identity or motivation of the suspected attackers. Police said the blast killed 20-year-old Emily Nyinaneza, a waitress. Three others were in hospital, including two in a critical condition.













