Singer Jesse McCartney marries Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney is now a married man as he has tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony.

The singer married actress Katie Peterson in a romantic ceremony on Saturday in California.

The adorable couple changed vows and were married by Katie’s uncle while their beloved dog Bailey served as the flower girl.

Speaking to People, the songwriter shared his thoughts ahead of his big day.

“I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it… It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night,” he said.

Ahead of the nuptials the artist told the publication, “I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it…It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night.”

About the location, Peterson noted, “It’s breathtaking. It’s extremely whimsical and like a fairytale, truly.

“You’re in the middle of the redwoods and these trees are like, 800 years old and they’re massive. It’s a very special place.”

The bride reportedly slipped into a Galia Lahav couture dress and champagne-colored shoes by Jimmy Choo for the big day.

She described it as ‘very rustic,’ and ‘almost like my dress is coming out of the woods as well.’

Incorporating the traditional ‘something old’ she wrapped her bouquet in lace from her mother’s wedding veil.

The ceremony was held outdoors before the newlyweds and their 147 guests moved to a barn-like space for the reception.

A musician himself, McCartney took to hiring a 15-piece band who played tunes throughout the night, including a cover of Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.

Their wedding song was Taylor Swift’s Lover, and at one point the songwriter took the stage to perform his song Party of Two, a piece he wrote specifically for his proposal.