20 depts to highlight investment opportunities in Punjab at Dubai Expo

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that 20 departments will participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 at different times to highlight the soft image of the country and investment opportunities in the province.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Aslam further said that departments include industry and commerce, energy, agriculture, communications and works, and livestock. He added that the Punjab government is sending 25 talented youth registered as a new startup to the expo at its own expense and these talented youth will share their ideas at the Dubai Expo.

The provincial minister said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the special investor portal “Punjab Ease” at Dubai Expo and this portal is prepared by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT). Seminar panel discussion, business forum, international business conference and other events will be organised at Dubai Expo. This event will be made fruitful in bringing new investment in Punjab, he added.

The provincial minister said that support is being provided to export-oriented SMEs. Investor-friendly policies in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Buzdar are giving positive results. Investment of billions of rupees has come in the special economic zones and industrial estates of Punjab, he said. He said the Punjab government has taken concrete steps to facilitate businesses and investors. Punjab is the first province which is abolishing NOC for investments. Responding to a question from media persons, the provincial minister said that the rise in the prices of petroleum products around the world has also affected Pakistan. He said the government benefited the farmers to the tune of Rs1,100 billion by increasing the support price of wheat. The government is also launching the targeted subsidy programme for the benefit of the common man.

He said the price of a 20-kg bag of flour in Punjab is Rs1,100 while in Sindh it is Rs1,600. The price of sugar is decreasing in Punjab due to the arrival of imported sugar, he added. He said that Punjab plays the role of a big brother by purchasing wheat and meeting the needs of Islamabad and other provinces. He said the Sindh government should realise its responsibility instead of throwing the rubble of inflation on the federal government as price control is the responsibility of the provincial governments. The effects of economic activities always trickle down, he added. Thanking Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Mian Aslam said that the Punjab government is fully participating in the Dubai Expo for the first time due to the personal efforts of the chief minister.