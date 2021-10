Lambie wins track world pursuit gold by a whisker

ROUBAIX: Sporting a prominent handlebar moustache, American rider Ashton Lambie won gold in the men’s pursuit at the track cycling world championships on Friday. The 30-year-old from Nebraska was runner-up at the event in 2020 but Friday he beat rising Italian star Jonathan Milan in the final, while Ineos rider Filippo Ganna took bronze after his shock failure to make the final. Lambie is a gravel racer by origin who came to the track late and made the headlines in August by breaking the 4km, 4 minute mark, albeit at altitude in Mexico. In the late action, Britain bagged their first gold when double Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald won the multi-discipline women’s Omnium. Germany’s Emma Hinze then retained her 2020 sprint world title edging compatriot Lea Sophie Friedrich, coming from behind right on the line.

Earlier Jeffrey Hoogland’s sizzling 58.418sec ride won gold in the men’s 1km time trial after France’s Benjamin Thomas won the 160-lap men’s points race. At a packed Roubaix indoor stadium, the Dutchman Hoogland was over a second faster than 23-year-old Nicholas Paul of Trinidad, who also broke one minute in 59.791sec, only to watch Hoogland set out last in an event where riders race the clock solo one after the other. The 40km points race contains 16 sprints and Thomas had been trailing by some distance to Belgian veteran Kenny De Ketele before a storming finale after drawing level with 20 laps to go.