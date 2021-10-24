PM in Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet that PM Imran was received by Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, upon reaching the city and was “given a warm reception”. Later, the prime minister paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool in Masjid-e-Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him).

During the visit being undertaken on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the prime minister would attend the inaugural ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit” being held in Riyadh. The first of their kind in the Middle East Region, “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam are accompanying the prime minister.

At the Summit, the prime minister would share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

Besides meeting the Saudi leadership, the prime minister will also participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani diaspora.

In March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded two reforestation and environmental initiatives announced by MBS – “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East”, saying the crown prince’s vision closely aligned with that of his own government. The premier had also offered to share experiences from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” programmes.

During the visit, the premier will also have bilateral interactions with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, according to the PMO.