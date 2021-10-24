Kashmiri journalists facing intimidation in IIOJK

Kashmiri journalists are witnessing systemic intimidation and harassment by the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for highlighting the Indian atrocities in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, journalists are working in trying conditions in IIOJK. It said, press freedom is under serious threat as raids, summons, harassment, arrests and physical abuse of journalists has become a routine matter in IIOJK. It said that seven journalists Salman Shah, Suhail Dar, Mukhtar Zahoor, Majid Hyderi, Sajad Gul, Sulaiman Sath and Junaid Shafiq Peer were arrested by Indian police during house raids in different areas of the occupied territory during the last two weeks.

The report said the victimisation of Kashmiri journalists has increased manifold since August 5, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime repealed the special status of the territory.

“Modi regime is forcing Kashmiri journalists into silence by resorting to strong arm tactics against them. Intimidation, harassment and assaults are meant to prevent journalists from carrying out their professional duties in IIOJK.

India is muzzling free press in Kashmir to hide ground situation from the world,” it said.

The report pointed out that even the International Federation of Journalists has asked the IIOJK authorities to stop arresting and harassing journalists and called upon all stakeholders of freedom of press to raise their voice against the onslaught on journalists in Kashmir.

Global rights’ bodies must put pressure on India to stop intimidating the journalists in IIOJK, the report added. Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran, and Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Khalid Shabbir, have expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik, Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement in Islamabad deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris, particularly youth, in fake encounters on daily basis.

They said, India is using all kinds of cheap tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom movement.

He said that Indian forces had been conducting a so-called search operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts of the territory for the last almost two weeks in which dozens of people had been arrested. A woman and her two sons were among the arrested persons, they added.