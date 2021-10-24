Breast cancer cases increasing globally every year: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that cases of Breast Cancer are increasing every year across the globe affecting a growing number of people. Speaking as chief guest at Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Anmol Hospital, she said that Oncology Units were being set up at all hospitals of the province. In their addresses, Chairman Atomic Energy Commission of Pakistan Dr Naeem and Director Abu Bakar Shahid paid rich tribute to the services of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I congratulate the management of Anmol Hospital for organizing a great event. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to provide the best quality health services to people of Punjab.

The number of Breast Cancer patients is increasing globally and we are setting up Oncology units in all hospitals. During my illness, my own students gave me treatment.” The health minister said, “The bond between doctor and patient is very important. A patient gives everything to his doctors.

Through determination and resilience one can beat cancer. I continued my work during treatment. Sickness is a trial a man faces. One should remain positive all the time.

Doctors are called Messiahs and through quality treatment doctors can vindicate and justify the honour entrusted in this word. A doctor must talk to the patient and discuss treatment.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid further stated, “Seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab. Breastfeeding must be encouraged as Allah Almighty has put all necessary nutrition needs of a child in it. A mother’s importance never decreases in human life. At Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block, a separate Oncology Unit shall be set up. The government shall support Anmol Hospital in all possible ways.”