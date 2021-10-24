Rescue 1122 organises series of training workshops

Rescue-1122 Abbottabad Saturday while continuing training workshops organized a day-long training for the students of Government Girls High School (GGHS), Phulwali Havelian in dealing with natural disasters. According to details, at the request of the Director of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) School Safety Cell and with the collaboration of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Rescue-1122 Abbottabad organized a day-long training session for the female students of GGHS Phulawali Havelian. The schoolgirls were provided the information of basic medical training/quality handling and transposition techniques while the students also demonstrated learned skills in mock drills. The medical instructor also taught them how to provide first aid in case of any emergency. The purpose of the training was to enable the students to safely deliver first aid and move to a safe place before the arrival of rescue teams during any emergency. From the last two weeks, Rescue-1122 Abbottabad had provided training in various boys and girls schools of the district and trained thousands of students.













