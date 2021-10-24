Polio eradication amongst top priorities of govt: KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday termed the eradication of polio from the province and country as an important segment of the priorities of the government.

In a statement issued in connection with World Polio Day here, the chief minister said the incumbent government in collaboration with all stakeholders was taking concrete measures under a sustainable strategy for the purpose. He said that the efforts of the provincial government have resulted in significant drop in polio cases and the day is not far away when the whole country including KP would be declared polio free and will succeed in securing the future of the coming generations.

The chief minister said that the purpose of the celebration of the World Polio Day is to highlight the efforts made for the prevention of this crippling disease and payment of tributes to the frontline workers of the polio workers and reiteration of collective measures for eradication of polio. Declaring polio eradication as a collective national obligation, the chief minister urged all segments of the society including parents, teachers, clerics, public representatives and media to play their due role in collective efforts in the achievement of that goal.

The chief minister said that beside, government, the protection of children from permanent disability and guaranteeing better future for them is also the responsibility of parents. Therefore, he said all parents should also accept responsibility and administered polio drops to their children below age of five years.

He said that if any children remained deprive of the polio drops then no child will remain secure and expressed zero-tolerance for any kind of negligence and lethargy.

The chief minister while appreciating the role of clerics, teachers and media in the eradication of polio expressed the hope that all segments of society will continue their complete cooperation in future also.

He paid rich tributes to determination, courage and efforts of the frontline workers against the disease and said that polio workers have rendered matchless services in the achievement of the targets in polio campaign even in unfavourable conditions.

The chief minister also paid rich tributes to district administration, health department and other concerned organizations and stakeholders.