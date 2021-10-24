Pakistan’s green diplomacy unites world on fighting climate change

Pakistan’s green diplomacy through practical green solutions implemented on ground has helped in playing a positive role in not just uniting the world but also in fighting the war against climate change.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday in a video message explained the country’s unique green diplomacy.

Amin said the concept of green diplomacy has been new in the world and was totally new for the country. “After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear vision, Pakistan is benefitting from the Green Diplomacy concept,” he added.

Pakistan’s initiatives, he said were not only in words rather practically on ground that helped shifting world focus on climate change and green issues and also Pakistan.

The prime minister’s committee on climate change approved to develop green diplomacy strategy by the Ministry of Climate Change which would be submitted before the cabinet for final approval, he added.

Shedding light on the benefits of Green Diplomacy, Amin told that it was ensuring positive recognition of Pakistan, adding, “The most famous, section of Pakistan’s Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2021, is of Billion Trees Tsunami that is again projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the world.”

He added, “Trees are also door opener for new vistas when one has close doors for diplomacy.” “Today our engagement with USA started on green development and climate change, and a joint working group has been created that is proceeding in a positive direction,” the SAPM underscored.

He informed that Pakistan was going to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on October 25, whereas a MoU with UAE on green development was also underway.

Pakistan, he said was the first and only country in the world to sign a green MoU and partnership with Germany. He said Hungary was also interested to ink an MoU.

“These partnerships are due to the reason that Prime Minister Imran Khan is emerging as a green leader not only in Pakistan rather in the world,” the SAPM noted. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving a clear vision to the country and the world on how to achieve climate-friendly development.