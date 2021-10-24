Tens of thousands rally in Bangladesh over attacks on Hindus

Tens of thousands of people from minority faiths rallied in cities across Bangladesh on Saturday in protest against a series of deadly attacks on Hindu temples and homes.

Demonstrations were held in more than 60 places across the Muslim-majority country, including the capital Dhaka, as protesters vented anger over anti-Hindu riots last week that left seven people dead.

“The law-enforcing agencies and civil administration have utterly failed to protect the minority people, especially the Hindu people,” said Rana Dasgupta, a leader of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist Christian Unity Council, which organised the rallies.

Dasgupta said the biggest protests were held in Bangladesh’s second-largest city of Chittagong where at least 15,000 people joined in. Another big rally took place in the Shahbagh neighbourhood of central Dhaka where several thousand gathered.

“The aim of these ghastly attacks was to drive away minorities from their homes as was done in the past,” Dasgupta said.

He said the protesters had submitted 11 demands to authorities including the setting up of a judicial commission to investigate the attacks.