Court releases Khursheed Shah after two years of detainment

SUKKUR: On Saturday, Accountability Court Sukkur has issued a release order of former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Daily Times reported.

Khursheed Shah, who was brought to the court was sent back to jail. His counsels and son went to the Central Jail Sukkur along with his release order.

On the occasion, a large number of party workers were gathered outside the jail to receive Shah on his release from the prison.

Earlier, a bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah accepted the bail of Khursheed Shah. The bench also ordered NAB to continue its inquiry into the case, observing that there was no justification to keep the veteran politician behind the bars.

The court also directed to keep the name of Shah in the exit control list (ECL).

Syed Khursheed Shah, a stalwart of Pakistan People’s Party, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in September 2019 on graft charges. The PPP leader, his two sons and wives are among 18 indicted in Rs1.24 billion assets beyond means NAB reference.

Shah spent over two years in jail after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.