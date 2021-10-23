Interior Minister calls on police from province to ensure public law in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Federal Interior Ministry has decided to take stern measures to deal with the expected protest by the supporters of a proscribed religious group in Islamabad, Daily Times reported.

According to sources, the government has decided to protect the federal capital city from the protesters at any cost. The government has called on police contingents from provinces to ensure public law and order in Islamabad in the wake of likely protests.

The ministry has called contingents of 30,000 policemen from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, according to sources. The Ministry of Interior has summoned 10,000 policemen and officers from Punjab, KP and Kashmir each to assist in the maintenance of law and order.

The interior ministry has ordered the provinces to send riot gears with their police contingents, according to sources. It has also written letters to the secretaries of provinces for the deployment of police contingents in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has returned from UAE this morning in the backdrop of yesterday’s violent clashes in Lahore.

The minister had traveled to the UAE to watch the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India.