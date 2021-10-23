PM Imran Khan departs for three-day Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan departed for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the visit from October 23-25, the prime minister would attend the inaugural ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit” being held in Riyadh.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam are accompanying the prime minister.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “at the MGI Summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change. The prime minister will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges.”

“The MGI Summit is being held at the initiative of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region,” the statement said further.

The “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the crown prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting nature and the planet.

Furthermore, the foreign office confirmed that Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi leadership on enhancing trade, economic relations between the two countries and creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce.

Foreign Office further added that, “The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

The prime minister will take part in an interactive session in which he will invite investment into Pakistan. The session will be held with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.