Internet services to remain suspended in selective areas of Lahore

LAHORE: On Saturday, on the orders of the Interior ministry the internet services has been suspended in various parts of Lahore following the martyrdom of two policemen, Daily Times reported.

A notification issued by the interior ministry said that the internet services will be suspended in Data Darbar, Shahdara, and Ravi Bridge areas.

Earlier in the day, two policemen were crushed to death and five others sustained injuries after protesters ran their vehicles over them in Lahore. The martyred cops were identified as Ayub and Khalid.

According to police, two cops breathed their last on Friday after being tortured by the protesters in Lahore.

“The martyred police constables were crushed to death by protesters who ran their vehicles over them,” they said adding that five policemen who sustained injuries in the attack have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

“Those leading the protest attacked the cops with petrol bombs, and metal rods besides also vandalizing government property and causing damage to infrastructure,” they said.

The spokesman said that the cops stood firm against the protestors to protect the writ of the state.