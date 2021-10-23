No understanding to allow US to use Pakistan airspace for operations in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Pakistan categorically denied that any understanding with the United States was in place to allow the use of Pakistan’s airspace for military and intelligence operation in Afghanistan.

Quoting three sources, a CNN report published Friday claimed of the Biden administration had told the lawmakers of nearing a formalised agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

However, responding to the US media claim, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “no such understanding was in place.

“Pakistan and the US have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations,” he maintained.