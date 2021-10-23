Two soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan IBO, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: On Friday, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army got martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by security forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) maintained.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Miranshah, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.” the ISPR said.

A terrorist identified as Ahmedullah was killed during a heavy exchange of fire, it added. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.”

The martyred soldiers were recognized as Naik Khalil resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, the army’s media wing statement read.

Earlier on October 14, security forces killed a wanted terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the IBO was conducted in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists in Mir Ali and during an exchange of fire wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed.

“Wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah got killed during the exchange of fire,” the ISPR added.