CTD kills nine terrorists in Mastung

QUETTA: On Friday late night, the Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed nine alleged terrorists in Mastung in an exchange of fire.

However, the militants opened fire on the CTD officials, causing them to respond effectively. Weapons in a large quantity were also seized from the alleged militants.

Moreover, nine kalashnikov rifles, 20kg of explosive material, prima cord, detonator and RPG rockets were confiscated from them.

CTD officials have cordoned off the site. A clearance operation is underway.