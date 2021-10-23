Mobile phone imports increase 0.42pc in three months

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 0.42 percent during the first three months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $494.960 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the imports of $492.893 million during July-September (2020-21), showing nominal growth of 0.42 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 12.05 percent in September 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The mobile imports during September 2021 were recorded at $209.013 million against the imports of $186.530 million in September 2020. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 25.38 percent during September 2021, as compared to the imports of $166.710 million in August 2021, according to the data.













