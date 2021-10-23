Bitcoin falls to $63,304 as cryptos extend correction

The cryptocurrency market extended correction on Friday, with the market capitalisation shedding 2.3 percent to reach $2.72 trillion as of 1210 hours GMT.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency that hit $66,976 earlier – the highest ever level – faced further correction. Bitcoin shed 2.04 percent to reach $63,304. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 1.19 trillion.

Similarly, ether (ETH) price, which hit a record price of $4,380 before seeing a harsh rejection, shed 1.89 percent to reach $4,115. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $483 billion.

Following suit, XRP price shed 2.13 percent to reach $1.10. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $110.1 billion after this decrease.

Likewise, cardano (ADA) price shed 1.59 percent to reach $2.19. Its market capitalisation has fallen to $70.8 billion with this decrease.

On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price went down by 1.47 percent to reach $0.246. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $32.3 billion.

Meanwhile, US retail giant Walmart, the world’s largest company by revenue, has launched a programme to allow customers to buy bitcoin at 200 of its stores via Coinstar ATMs.

“Coinstar, in partnership with Coinme, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to purchase bitcoin. There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that are part of this pilot,” Walmart communications director Molly Blakeman told media on Friday.

Walmart customers can now freely buy the cryptocurrency at Coinstar ATMs, which was verified by a CoinDesk editor, who bought a small amount of bitcoin at a Pennsylvania Walmart earlier in October. Coinstar kiosks were previously mainly used for exchanging coins for paper bills or gift cards. The new service is enabled by Coinme, a crypto payment company that specializes in bitcoin ATMs, also known as BTMs.

The cryptocurrency ATM industry is expanding at a rapid pace, partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Walmart’s 200 bitcoin-enabled ATMs are part of a pilot project with the potential to expand across the retail giant’s 4,700 stores.