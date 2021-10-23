No power can stop me aside from Allah: Yumna Zaidi

Award-winning actress Yumna Zaidi spoke exclusively to Daily Times after her big win at the prestigious Lux Style Awards.

What makes you select the projects you do?

A well-composed script can do wonders on the screen. I always go after good content, which I believe is more important than anything else.

Everyone knows you are a fine actor but what makes you tick? What’s your pet peeve?

Discipline is the best key for me, so any sort of inability to take care of minute tasks over something upsets me.

‘Sinf-e-Ahan’ looks like an amazing project coming up. How excited are you for it?

I am so glad to be a part of ‘Sinf-e-Ahan.’ It’s not just a dramatisation project, it’s an outflow of extraordinary effort of each individual who are a part of it, from the cast to the production and directors team, every single individual has given their hardest and most focused attempt to it.

Two Lux Style Awards in one night, that’s a pretty rare feat and in front of powerhouses like Sajal Ali. How did it feel like?

Jury as well as millions of people showered their love towards my character in ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’ which was totally an honour for me. I have buckled down in this load of nine years and I think winning two Lux Style Awards at LSA ’21 was certainly an incredible feeling. My fellow actress Sajal is outstanding and remarkably skilful, I genuinely appreciate her hard work, we each hold our own creative artistry so no comparison.

Name three things Yumna cannot do without.

I don’t believe in the word impossible. No power can stop me aside from Allah. I accept challenges and have been working in very tough conditions too so I would say not much stops me.