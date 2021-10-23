Ali Azmat under fire after insensitive remarks on Noor Jahan

Pakistani singer-songwriter and musician Ali Azmat has recently appeared in a show where he talked about Pakistani Music and Arts as part of its culture. Ali Azmat said, “In my childhood, Noor Jehan used to sing on a show draped in Saari with big earrings and over makeup on. We used to hate that woman, she was a Maai even at that time. Looked like a meatball, she was an old age woman at that time and we used to think that it’s not necessary for us to watch it”. After Ali Azmat’s insensitive remarks, Celebrities called him out for not respecting seniors and legends. Noor Jehan’s Daughter Mina Hassan who is a fashion designer by profession also shared a post about her late mother and legend Madam Noor Jehan. She has also thanked the fans who messaged her after Ali Azmat’s derogatory remarks went viral on social media.













