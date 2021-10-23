Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji get into a tiff with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari!

The memorable film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ will be back on-screen with its second part ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ after 16 years featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The teaser of the comedy-drama released on Friday and featured a fun tussle between the OG stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

At the beginning of the teaser, Rani and Saif are seen talking to each other about how it has been 12 years since they’ve acted on-screen together and Rani tells Saif that she really missed working with the actor.

After the duo are done with their hair and make-up, they get a shocking surprise when they realise that they aren’t the only ones playing the roles of Bunty and Babli.

There will be another set of Bunty and Babli played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari – this leaves Rani and Saif exasperated!

It’s a hilarious sight to watch the two stomp off the set as they ask for the producer to discuss this change with them in their make-up room. All this while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are eagerly waiting to start the shoot but are kicked off set after the director announces a pack-up.

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a sequel of the 2005 blockbuster rom-com ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In the second part, ‘Gully Boy’s MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari are playing the lead roles. The film will be directed by Varun V Sharma and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.