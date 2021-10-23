Kiku Sharda mocks Kangana on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda who is known for pulling celebrities’ legs and is famous for his one-liners, recently cracked a joke on Kangana Ranaut on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking to his guests on the show – Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and others, Kiku took a jibe at Kangana for her controversial statements against celebs.

“Sonu ji, main aapse kehena chaah raha tha ki yaha mera case chal raha hai court mai to meko na gawah ki zarurat hai. To mujhe choodiyon ki gawahi chahiye, app dila doge?”

Interrupting him, Kapil Sharma asks how can bangles be a witness in a court. To this, Kiku recalled one of Sonu’s popular songs ‘Bole Chudiya, Bole Kangana’ from 2001 blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam’ and said, “Now Kangana has already said a lot of things already,” cracking up the guests and the host.

It is to be noted that Kangana recently appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote her film ‘Thalaivii’.