Shehbaz urges people to protest against inflation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appealed to the masses to enthusiastically participate in countrywide protest demonstrations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and inflation. In a statement, Shehbaz directed the PML-N office-bearers at Center, provincial and district levels to reach out to trade unions and others in order to muster support for the anti-government campaign. He said that economic condition of the country cannot be improved until we send this barbaric government packing. “People’s economic state will not improve until and unless they get rid of this ‘cruel’ regime. Giving more time to the present government means destruction of the masses due to massive price hike and unemployment,” he remarked. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah also urged the people to join opposition parties in protest against inflation. The general masses will take a sigh of relief only when corrupt and incompetent PTI will leave the government, he added.













