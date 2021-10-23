Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Friday, the military said. “Security forces conducted an IBO in Miranshah, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. During intense exchange of fire, it added, a terrorist named Ahmedullah was killed. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.” During the fire exchange, 34-year-old Naik Khalil, resident of Kohat, and 21-year-old Sepoy Shakirullah, resident of Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added. On Monday, a soldier was martyred when terrorists fired on a security forces’ post in Spinwam, North Waziristan district. According to ISPR, the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. “During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Saifullah (age 25 years, resident of Karak) embraced shahadat,” it added. In a similar incident earlier this month, a soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists targeted security forces’ post in Ghariuom, North Waziristan.













