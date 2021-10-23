CDA to plant 1,200 fruit saplings at Pak Secretariat

Capital Development Authority (CDA) would plant some 1200 fruit saplings into various blocks at the Pak Secretariat under the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA, Ali Nawaz Awan announced after this inaugurating a tree plantation drive at the Pak Secretariat in the federal capital on Friday. Talking to media, he said the fruit trees included red blood orange, fig, apricot, peach, apple, lemon, pomegranate, grewia asiatica and lychee. He said the federal apex agency has launched a massive tree plantation drive across the city to increase green cover of the federal capital. Under the drive, he said a record number of sapling have been planted in private and public sector educational institutes. Similarly, he said the authority has developed around 35 Miyawaki forest in various areas of the capital city on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In these forests, the CDA planted three indigenous saplings of cheer, Dodonaea Viscosa (Sanatha) and Bauhinia Variegata (Kachnar), he added. The Miyawaki Forest is a method of tree plantation which was introduced by Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology, Akira Miyawaki. SAPM Ali Nawaz said the government has taken multiple environment friendly steps that had been acknowledged worldwide. British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson and Saudi Crown Prince, he said, also appreciated the ambitious ‘Ten Billion Trees Tsunami project’ that was launched to overcome climate issues.













