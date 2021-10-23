Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menace: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that use of drug leads towards destruction and collective efforts are needed to make society free from this menace.

He stated this while delivering a lecture to the students of COMSATS especially held to educate them about harms of using drugs. The IGP urged the parents, elders of families and teachers to keep continuous check on activities of children for their bright and secure future.

The IGP said that collective efforts are needed to get rid of menace of drug and reforms in society.

The ceremony was attended among others by Rector COMSATS University Muhammad Afzal Tabassum, police officials, senior faculty members and a large number of students.

The IGP said that narcotics was a threat to the society and use of drug by students or young people destroys their lives and keeps them away from their destination of bright future.

“It is therefore appealed that the parents as well as elders of families and teachers should keep continuous check on activities of their children,” he said. Qazi Jamil ur Rehman urged the students to focus on their studies, keep vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

The IGP said that campaign has been started to make Islamabad “drug-free” city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs. He said that anti-narcotics unit has been also established by Islamabad police to get rid of drug menace and ensure effective efforts against drug peddling activities.

Islamabad police chief said that police have contacted various religious scholars, teachers, members of civil society, traders and other notables and also sought their cooperation against this menace.