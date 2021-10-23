UN urged to take note of Indian brutalities in IOJK

The international community, the United Nations (UN) and the human rights bodies must take notice of the Indian brutalities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The demand was made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sarfraz Ahmed while talking to APP in Lahore on Friday. He regretted that the brutalities had been continuing against the unarmed people of the valley for decades, depriving them of their basic rights.

He said October 27 was one of the darkest days of human history when the Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorise innocent Kashmiris. Since then, he said that people of the valley had been struggling and rendering sacrifices for their just right to self-determination. Despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian government unleashed a reign of terror in the IIOJ&K. The worst form of state terrorism was being perpetrated against Kashmiris to silence and crush their legitimate struggle, he said.

He stressed the need for an independent, transparent and fair investigation into these human rights violations under the UN.

He said that the PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been raising voice over the plight of Kashmiri people at all local and international forums, and called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding issue.

He said that Pakistan was extending all its moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and would continue till realisation of the lawful right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.