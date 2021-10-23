SBCA chief summoned in SHC over illegal construction on Akbar Road

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench hearing contempt of court petition on the building control authority’s failure to furnish a report on Akbar Road’s alleged illegal developments has Friday summoned the director general of the authority to appear before the court.

Why despite six months since the court orders there has not been any report furnished on the developments deemed illegal, SHC judge Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) lawyer who pleaded to be excused from appearing in the court.

The petitioner said in his contempt of court application that an influential group is illegally taking over lands on the Akbar Road for development works, over which the court had asked of SBCA to look into the matter which it didn’t.

It’s been six months since we directed an implementation report, but DG SBCA vanishes from the scene after only eyewash actions. The court dismissed the SBCA lawyer’s plea of an excuse from appearing before the court.

Separately from Sindh, the PPP leader and former opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, is likely to be freed from prison today.

The Supreme Court approved the post-arrest bail of Shah in a case related to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. He is required to furnish surety bonds worth Rs10 million to secure the bail.

A counsel for the PPP leader said the surety bonds would be submitted in a Sukkur accountability court that will later issue his client’s release order.