Shell Pakistan announces financial results for Q3 2021

The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) announced the third quarter results for the company on 21st October.The company posted a profitafter tax of PKR 296 millioncompared to the profit of PKR1,812 millionmade in the same period last year.

The nine months of 2021 saw a significant recovery compared to a very tough last year. The encouraging turnaround is mainly driven by improved business performance focusing on strategic priorities such as differentiated fuels and lubricants, cost efficiencies and safety for employees and customers.

During this period, the mobility business successfully launched Shell Recharge, an electric vehicle charging station in Karachi, in collaboration with K-Electric Limited, aiming to lead the energy transition and provide the best-in-class customer value proposition in Pakistan.The lubricants business is expanding its product offering through the diesel engine oil segment, which will help the company grow further.

In collaboration with HANDS (Health and Nutrition Development Society), the company organised a Covid-19 vaccination drive through 15 mobile vaccination units in Karachi, Lahore and Multan with the aim to contribute to the governments efforts and safeguard health and safety of the community. As many as 12,500 individuals were vaccinated that also included community members around fuel stations and terminals.

The organisation continues to be at the forefront of the industry in Pakistan in ensuring safe operations across the business and focuses on inculcating a culture of safety through workshops and dialogue with staff, business partners, and industry partners.