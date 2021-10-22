Court rejects bail plea of previous PIA GM, MD

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, an anti-corruption court rejected bail pleas of former Pakistan International Airlines managing director (MD) Shahnawaz Rehman and general manager (GM) Aamir Memon in a case regarding inflicting losses of Rs99 million on the national exchequer.

The court rejected the bail applications after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution sides.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), both the accused signed contracts with foreign firms. They signed the contracts for renting 350 iPads for in-flight entertainment for business class.

They procured iPads for Boeing 777 aircraft. Despite the fact that these planes had no mobile phone data or Wi-Fi facilities. FIA revealed this and added that their illegal act caused losses of Rs99 million to the exchequer.

The contracts came to light when a special audit of the airline’s accounts was carried out on the directives of apex court.